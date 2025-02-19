City begins temporarily filling in potholes in Oakland but residents say challenges remain

Just a couple of days after a woman tripped and fell over a pothole in Oakland, crews were seen filling in some of the affected areas, but even still the complaints have been completely quieted.

While you can now see a couple of the potholes on the road and near the sidewalk along 5th Avenue have been patched over, including the area where the elderly woman fell, there are still challenges.

Chief among them, according to the people who live, work, and go to school in the area is that they are always patching the, but only quick, temporary patches that nearly start the same cycle within a few days.

Alivia Melius is a graduate student at Pitt and is sight impaired.

"The condition of the road looks bad for a sighted person," she said. "Given the high cane with the rolling ball tip, sometimes the rocks can get caught in my cane as well. It's definitely hard for me to tell that I'm across the road fully."

The newly filled-in pothole with a dark patch sits next to fresh, crumbled road that will just keep crumbling and continuing to create challenges for all types of pedestrians.

"She was crossing right here in her wheelchair because she just got off the bus," recalled Brynn Mayercheck, a freshman at Carlow University. "So, my boyfriend and I had to help her out because she couldn't get up the ledge because of all the rocks and stuff."

As for the woman who fell, Pittsburgh police have said that she was taken to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, but no further updates.

The city said, regarding 5th Avenue, that pothole repairs will have to remain temporary because of the freezing-thawing cycle this time of year. They added that nothing permanent can be done until the temperatures even out.