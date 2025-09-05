Watch CBS News
No charges being filed in deadly construction accident near Petersen Events Center

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

No charges are being filed in connection with a deadly construction accident that happened near the Petersen Events Center last spring. 

Aleia Lopez died last May when she was struck by a steel drum that escaped from a construction site and rolled down a hill in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.

The steel cylinder weighed at least one ton and Lopez, who was a staff member at one of the hospitals in Oakland, died at the scene.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that their office and homicide detectives from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police investigated the incident and determined that "this matter is not prosecutable at this time, and no criminal charges will be filed."

The DA's office said the decision could be reconsidered if new evidence were to be discovered, but won't be commenting any further at this time. 

Lopez's family has requested privacy following the announcement of no charges being filed. 

Mike Darnay

