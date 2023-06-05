Oakdale man sentenced to over 4 years for breaking Capitol windows, assaulting officers on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (KDKA) -- An Oakdale man accused of using a baseball bat to shatter a window at the Capitol and throwing objects at officers during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced to over four years in prison.

Jorden Mink pleaded guilty in January to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; theft of government property; and aiding and abetting. On Monday, he was sentenced to 51 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

Mink was one of the first local suspects to be arrested in connection to the deadly attack.

(Photo: FBI)

According to court documents, Mink used a baseball bat to shatter a window at the Capitol. He then allegedly went through the broken window and took property, like chairs, out of the Capitol, passing it on to the crowd outside. He's also accused of trying to shatter another window.

Prosecutors said Mink assaulted officers, spitting and throwing several objects like a traffic cone at them. He also used a "long pole" to "violently and repeatedly" strike at the officers at the entrance, prosecutors said.