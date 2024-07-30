Oakdale man accused of impersonating state agent, attempted to shut down beer distributor

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man who is accused of impersonating a state agent was caught on camera trying to shut down a beer distributor in Mount Oliver that he claimed was selling tobacco to minors.

It happened at Brownsville Beer and Convenience in Mount Oliver.

The owner calls the incident "scary," and says even though it happened more than a week ago, he's still shaken up.

A wild scene unraveled inside Brownsville Beer and Convenience on July 19.

The surveillance video shows the suspect, later identified as Donald Blanchard of Oakdale, wearing a badge and a green shirt with the word "agent" on the back.

"To the back. To the back. To the back," the suspect is heard saying in the video.

Police say he entered the store, told the clerk at the register he worked for the state, and demanded the business license. He then instructed the employees to lock the front door and ordered them to give up their cell phones while going to the back room.

"He didn't say which agency he worked for, but he was there recovering evidence for the federal government," said Chief Matt Juzwick with the Mount Oliver Police Department.

An employee was able to call 911 unnoticed.

When officers arrived, they say Blanchard told them he worked for "Baker Securities," and produced a business card that read "TD Recovery, LLC."

He claimed he was there because the store "sells tobacco to kids."

"In order for it to go away, how do you want to do this? And what I got from the store clerk, he said it sounded like he was trying to get money from them," Chief Juzwick said.

During an interview with employees, police say Blanchard wanted $10,000 to stay quiet, or everyone, he said, was going to jail.

"Any type of agency, whether it's local police, state police, ATF, they're going to have a picture ID as well as a badge. But definitely the picture ID because anyone can purchase a badge nowadays. You have to look closely to see what the badge says on it."

Police were unable to verify anything Blanchard told them, and after further investigation, they found out he had a lengthy criminal history.

Blanchard is facing dozens of charges, including impersonating a public servant and false imprisonment.