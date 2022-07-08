Charles Stipetich, off-duty Oakdale officer killed in weekend shooting, honored by police department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An off-duty Oakdale police officer who was shot and killed in a road rage incident was honored by his department.

Police said Kevin McSwiggen shot and killed Charles G. Stipetich on Sunday night after an alleged road rage situation on Route 28. Stipetich had served as an Oakdale police officer for about a week before he was killed.

On Thursday during a council meeting, Oakdale Police Department Chief Jim Lauria said he will be remembered forever.

"The Charles G. Stipetich Valor Award, this award is given for exceptional bravery in the face of death and for deadly threat and saving another human being's life," Lauria said.

Before the council meeting, the chief presented Stipetich's parents with a check, a special shaw and the valor award, which will be displayed when the department builds a wall honoring fallen officers.

"It will be the Charles G. Stipetich Wall of Honor for Heroes," Lauria said. "And Chuck will be the first badge that will be on there."

"He's a cop, he's our brother and he is one of us and he is one of us forever," he added.

Police said Stipetich was shot and killed by McSwiggen outside his parents' home in Blawnox. Stipetich's father credits his son for saving his life. He said the suspect pointed a gun at him.

Now, Stipetich's family is preparing for a funeral, still overwhelmed with grief. But they are grateful.

"He's finding out now that everyone loved him," the officer's father, Charles P. Stipetich, said.

"I lost my best friend," he added. "He was the world to me. We did everything together. Life won't be the same without him."

"It was such an honor," said his mother, Deena Stipetich. "It was also very touching. It made me very emotional to know that being in that location for a short period of time, that he touched and got to know so many people. They enjoyed him. He enjoyed them. And it showed."

Charles G. Stipetich's viewing is on Friday and his funeral is on Saturday.