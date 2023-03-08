NTSB chair to visit East Palestine and Darlington Township at end of March

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said she will be making her first trip to East Palestine and Darlington Township at the end of the month and the board's special field hearing on the train derailment will happen in June.

In her first interview since the board announced a special investigation into Norfolk Southern and her first interview with a Pennsylvania TV station, Homendy spent 40 minutes talking with KDKA-TV's Lauren Linder about railroad safety and the Norfolk Southern derailment that is at the forefront of national news.

She first talked about the announcement of a special investigation into the rail company's safety practices. Homendy says the only other time she can remember this kind of investigation was in 2013 after several accidents on Metro-North.

She says from the board's standpoint, to have to send investigation crews to five incidents involving one railroad company since December 2021 is a concern and indicative of a greater safety problem within Norfolk Southern.

The investigation will be separate from that into the East Palestine derailment and should also take about one year.

In the process of working on these investigations, Homendy will make her first trip to the wreckage site and the impacted communities. She says she would have visited earlier but recently had foot surgery. She looks forward to speaking with first responders, the mayor and residents to hear their concerns.

She is encouraged by the momentum surrounding railroad safety and does feel this is a moment for change.

"There has been a lot of discussion on numbers on rail safety -- over 1,000 derailments annually. Most derailments do not result in this type of terrible, terrible tragedy, thankfully. But it only takes one and out of this, we need to make sure for them that we are working with entities to identify what occurred, provide safety recommendations to prevent that from reoccurring and then those entities that we issue those recommendations to need to take immediate action. They deserve that."

Homendy said NTSB workers will be heading to the region this weekend to scope out venues for the field hearing in June.