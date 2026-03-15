New renderings unveiled for Norwin stadium project

The architectural design firm behind the Norwin School District's new football stadium has unveiled renderings of what the stadium and surrounding area will look like once construction is expected to be completed in June 2027.

Planning for a new Knights Stadium began after DRAW Collective completed a comprehensive feasibility study for the district.

The school board opted to move forward with a formal bidding process for a proposed stadium and auditorium in November 2024. At the time, it was estimated that a new stadium and auditorium could cost approximately $33 million.

The new Norwin Knights Stadium will feature an updated press box, grandstand, locker rooms, training spaces, and new turf. Photo Credit: DRAW Collective

The new Norwin Knights Stadium will feature an updated press box, grandstand, locker rooms, training spaces, and new turf, per a description of the project on the firm's website. The new stadium will also include a new, two-story building that will house meeting rooms, public restrooms, conditioning rooms, and multipurpose spaces.

A daytime exterior view of the new stadium. Photo Credit: DRAW Collective

The project also includes new bleachers with accessible seating, field access, and new pavement to improve safety and accessibility.