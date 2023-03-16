Watch CBS News
Northbound Highland Park Bridge Ramp to southbound Route 28 closing Monday until mid-May

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A long-term closure from the Highland Park Bridge to Route 28 will start next week.

The ramp from northbound Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 towards the city will close Monday at 7 a.m. until mid-May, PennDOT announced on Thursday.

Crews will finish up construction work, bridge rehabilitation and drainage improvements that began last October.

Ramp traffic to southbound Route 28 will also be detoured, and the ramp from Virginia Avenue Extension to southbound Route 28 is closing through early August.  

The work is part of a $47 million project to address the bottleneck on Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge, opening it up to two travel lanes. 

Detours can be found here.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 4:35 PM

