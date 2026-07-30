Officials mum about alleged theft at North Versailles tax collector's office

An investigation into alleged theft at the North Versailles tax collector's office is underway.

KDKA Investigates has confirmed a township employee in the tax office has been terminated after a preliminary investigation into alleged theft. Sources told KDKA Investigates that an employee was caught stealing funds from the tax office.

We went to the township manager's office for answers after making several phone calls to his office. The secretary told us he was unavailable and then later said he had no comment.

The township manager, Joseph Varhola, did eventually come out of his office to talk to KDKA Investigates but would not go on camera. Varhola said he had no comment due to it being a personnel issue.

He went on to deny allegations that residents in the township have received notices about unpaid taxes. Social media posts have claimed residents were contacted about unpaid taxes, even though they had been paid, claiming that's how the employee stole funds.

KDKA went to the tax collector's office to learn more. A woman inside denied there was any active investigation, but when told that a commissioner confirmed one, she said she couldn't comment, because "as far as I know, there isn't an investigation."

KDKA Investigates called all seven township commissioners for answers. Commissioner Joseph Kutch answered the phone and told us, "Oh, we ain't talking to anybody."

Commissioner Louise Beswick confirmed the investigation.

"Thank you for reaching out regarding the investigation into the township employee working in the tax office," Beswick said. "I can confirm that the employee in question has been terminated from their position. The decision to part ways was made after a preliminary investigation into the alleged theft. While I cannot disclose specific details about the case at this time, I assure you that this matter is being taken very seriously."

KDKA asked Beswick how much money was missing. She said she could not comment any further at this time.

KDKA Investigates went to the home of the employee who was fired for comment. She was outside when we got there but ran around the back of her home and then inside, where she shut the front door. KDKA is not identifying her as no charges have officially been filed.

According to the township website, the now-former employee who is under investigation served on other boards within the township. According to the July meeting agenda, she recently resigned from one of them in addition to her termination from the tax office.

Residents who talked to KDKA about the case said they expect more from officials running the township.

"You should have checks and balances in any situation," said North Versailles resident Jim Bindschadler. "I run businesses. I always have two people touching anything with money, so it limits the probability that this is a problem. But yeah, that's really disappointing."

KDKA Investigates reached out to the North Versailles police chief multiple times to learn if the police department is investigating the matter. We have not heard back.

We also reached out to the township solicitor and have not heard back.