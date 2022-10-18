Woman killed in North Side shooting loved art and her family

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman killed in a shooting on the North Side over the weekend is being remembered by her loved ones.

Three people were killed Saturday night after an argument at a gas station led to gunfire. Two of the victims, including 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic, were innocent bystanders, according to police.

Bridgette Mehalic described her daughter as loyal, strong, a fighter, and a survivor who loved art and her family.

"When she would walk into a room, the room would light up with her smile," Bridgette Mehalic said.

Bridgette Mehalic is still stunned that her daughter is gone.

"This just doesn't feel real right now," she said. "I'm numb."

Jacquelyn Mehalic was shot in killed on the North Side on Oct. 15, 2022. KDKA

After being caught in the crossfire Saturday, Jacquelyn Mehalic, a mother of four, was rushed to a local hospital but did not make it. Police believe a fight started at the Sunoco gas station's parking lot and shots rang out, with bullets flying between the gas station and the nearby park.

The bus shelter, where Jacquelyn Mehalic was standing, sits right in the middle.

"It just terrifies me to think that she's not going to be in my world for the rest of my life and her children's lives," the victim's mother said. "That terrifies me because she was my best friend."

Bridgette Mehalic said her daughter grew up in Indiana County and recently moved back to Pittsburgh in the summer. She was engaged, living in Shadyside and working at a manufacturing company.

On the night of the shooting, she was supposed to work at 11 p.m. She had dinner with friends before work but never made it to her job.

Bridgette Mehalic got the horrible news from a friend of her daughter.

"She was told Jacquelyn had been shot," Bridgette Mehalic said.

While Pittsburgh police investigate, her mom is focused on saying goodbye and planning a funeral. She will also raise her daughter's kids, ages 8, 7 2 and 11 months.

"She just was an amazing person," Bridgette Mehalic said. "She would give the shirt off her back. So would give somebody her last dollar. She would give somebody her last morsel of food."

Bridgette Mehalic said her daughter's funeral is Wednesday in Indiana County.