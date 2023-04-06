2 men accused of attacking man with bricks, tire iron before robbing him on North Side

2 men accused of attacking man with bricks, tire iron before robbing him on North Side

2 men accused of attacking man with bricks, tire iron before robbing him on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men are accused of attacking and robbing another man on the North Side earlier this week. Police say one of the suspects even tried to break into a stranger's house as he was running from police.

Terrence Rudolph and Joshua Walsh are both charged with assault and robbery.

Police say on Tuesday afternoon, just a few blocks from Allegheny General Hospital, an officer saw a man with a bloody head. He was reportedly chasing after Rudolph and yelling for help.

The officer chased Rudolph into a beer store while other officers chased down Walsh. Walsh jumped several fences and tried to get into a house before the cops caught up to him.

The victim told officers he'd just sold a car for several hundred dollars and people knew he had cash on him, so they followed him and attacked him with bricks and a tire iron.