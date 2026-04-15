Bystander helps rescue man who fell into the river near Pittsburgh's Mister Rogers statue

A man was rescued from the river along the North Shore River Walk thanks to some quick action by a bystander.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., police, fire, and EMS were called to a reported drowning near the Mister Rogers Memorial on the North Shore.

Prior to first responders arriving on the scene, a bystander heard a man screaming for help in the river. He was able to locate the man, call 911, and hold onto his arm while they waited for help to arrive.

Once police, fire, EMS, and the River Rescue Unit arrived, they joined the bystander and were able to pull the man from the river.

The man was ultimately pulled from the river, treated at the scene for hypothermia, and is now in the hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear what caused the man to fall into the river.