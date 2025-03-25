North Park and South Park golf courses closed for maintenance until early April

The golf courses at North Park and South Park are going to be closed until early April so that maintenance work can be done ahead of the busy spring and summer seasons.

Allegheny County Parks announced Monday that both courses would be closed for annual spring maintenance.

The county says the courses will be closed through Thursday, April 3.

The courses will reopen on Friday, April 4 for tee times.

Online tee times can be reserved for both courses up to 14 days in advance.

Hours of operation and tee times vary due to weather and course conditions.