Watch CBS News
Local News

North Park and South Park golf courses closed for maintenance until early April

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

The golf courses at North Park and South Park are going to be closed until early April so that maintenance work can be done ahead of the busy spring and summer seasons. 

Allegheny County Parks announced Monday that both courses would be closed for annual spring maintenance.

The county says the courses will be closed through Thursday, April 3.

The courses will reopen on Friday, April 4 for tee times.

Online tee times can be reserved for both courses up to 14 days in advance.

Hours of operation and tee times vary due to weather and course conditions.  

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.