North Huntingdon Township making changes to emergency alert system

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- North Huntingdon is moving to a new way to send alerts to residents.

The township says residents will soon be able to update contact information, subscribe to different alerts, and get push notifications through an app.

The transition is set for July 15, 2024, and the township says all existing alert subscribers will be shifted to the new system called Everbridge, but people will need to create an Everbridge account to use the new features.