North Huntingdon police get new K-9

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- There's a new K-9 on duty at the North Huntingdon Police Department.

The township's police introduced K-9 Johnny on Facebook. K-9 Johnny and his handler, Sgt. Justin Wardman, were recently certified in narcotics through the North American Police Work Dog Association.

Police said K-9 Johnny, a Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands, will be trained later this summer and certified in his patrol/utility phase.

We would like to introduce our newest K9 officer, K9 Johnny! K9 Johnny is a 10 month old, Belgian Malinois from De... Posted by North Huntingdon Police Department on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

The department said the pup has already bonded with officers and loves to visit everyone on duty.

He joins K-9 Zargo and K-9 Ivan in the department.