North Huntingdon police get new K-9
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- There's a new K-9 on duty at the North Huntingdon Police Department.
The township's police introduced K-9 Johnny on Facebook. K-9 Johnny and his handler, Sgt. Justin Wardman, were recently certified in narcotics through the North American Police Work Dog Association.
Police said K-9 Johnny, a Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands, will be trained later this summer and certified in his patrol/utility phase.
The department said the pup has already bonded with officers and loves to visit everyone on duty.
He joins K-9 Zargo and K-9 Ivan in the department.
