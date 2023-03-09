Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw to issue apology during testimony in front of U.S. Senate Committee

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw addresses the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Thursday morning, he'll issue an apology for the impact the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment has had on the area.

In prepared remarks provided by Norfolk Southern, the company says Shaw will issue an apology and outline ways Norfolk Southern will provide aid in the wake of the fiery crash.

"I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities, and I am determined to make it right," Shaw's prepared remarks will read.

Shaw will say that Norfolk Southern is working around the clock to remediate the remaining issues and monitor for any impact on public health and the environment.

In addition to apologizing and addressing environmental concerns, Shaw will also outline several ways that Norfolk Southern will make a commitment to the community.

Those commitments will include:

More than $3 million in reimbursements and support to the East Palestine Fire Department for fire equipment used in the derailment response;

A $1 million fund available immediately to community leaders to identify where donations can do the most good;

Another $1 million fund to support the immediate needs of the community, overseen by a Norfolk Southern craft railroader who lives in East Palestine and has been hired to serve as a community liaison, reporting directly to my office;

$300,000 to the East Palestine City School District to support the district's academics, athletics, extracurricular activities, and long-term contingency planning regarding the impacts of the derailment;

Funding and coordination of cleaning and air monitoring services for the East Palestine Elementary and High Schools; and

$65,000 to the East Palestine Youth Sports Association to allow children to play in sports leagues for free for the year.

Shaw also will highlight improvements to Norfolk Southern's system that can flag potential safety issues with earlier warning signs.

On Monday, Norfolk Southern announced a "six-point plan" to improve safety, a blueprint the rail company issued after a second derailment occurred in another part of Ohio.

Shaw will appear before the committee at 10 a.m. in Washington D.C.

To read Shaw's remarks in full, click here.