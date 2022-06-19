No injuries reported in fire at WVU building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A fire broke out at Armstrong Hall on the West Virginia University campus when a section of material used to resurface the roof caught fire, officials said.

Fewer than 20 people, mostly faculty and staff, were in the building at the time of the fire on Friday, media outlets reported. No classes were being held at the time and no injuries were reported.

A Morgantown fire crew extinguished the flames, with the aid of a ladder truck from Granville's volunteer company, The Dominion Post reported.

Flames were shooting from the material when a work crew called 911, Morgantown Fire Capt. Mark Thalman said. A 75-foot section of the material caught fire, he said.

The State Fire Marshal's Office will assist in the investigation and assess damages, Thalman said. Some water damage was sustained on the fourth and third floors, he said.

Armstrong Hall houses WVU's Center for Literary Computing and the departments of mathematics, communications studies and numerous other operations.

"We anticipate the building will be closed through Monday for assessment and cleanup," university spokeswoman April Kaull said.