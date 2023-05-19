Watch CBS News
DA: No charges after Ambridge officers shoot, kill lost dog

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge police facing backlash for shooting, killing lost dog in police parking lot
Ambridge police facing backlash for shooting, killing lost dog in police parking lot 02:40

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) -- No one will be charged after Ambridge officers shot and killed a lost dog in the station parking lot last week, the Beaver County district attorney announced on Friday. 

Police had turned over video evidence, witness statements and reports from officers to the district attorney's office earlier this week. Based off the video, the district attorney said there will be no charges. 

kdka-ambridge-dog-killed.png
(Photo: Provided)

Ambridge police faced backlash after officers said the pit bull mastiff mix became aggressive, bit officers and "somehow" escaped the kennel. Police said when the dog charged and lunged at one of the officers, he had "no choice" but to shoot the dog.

Police said they thought the dog was dead and used cardboard to cover her, but they later realized she was still breathing and they had to shoot her again to put her down. 

In a since-deleted Facebook post before the dog's death, police called her "pleasant" and said she went for a ride along with police while they searched for her owner. 

The district attorney is holding a press conference on Friday evening and is expected to release more details. 

First published on May 19, 2023 / 4:39 PM

