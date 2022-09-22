Watch CBS News
Nissan recalls 20K vehicles over power steering problem

Nissan recalls 20K cars over power steering problem.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nissan is recalling more than 20,000 vehicles for a power steering problem. 

The recall impacts 2021 Kicks SUVs and Versa Sedans. Nissan said the power steering can stop working because of a defective part. 

Dealerships will start making repairs in November. 

You can see if your vehicle is impacted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.

