Nissan recalls 20K vehicles over power steering problem
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nissan is recalling more than 20,000 vehicles for a power steering problem.
The recall impacts 2021 Kicks SUVs and Versa Sedans. Nissan said the power steering can stop working because of a defective part.
Dealerships will start making repairs in November.
You can see if your vehicle is impacted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.
