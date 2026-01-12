Texans' Nico Collins leaves game against Steelers for concussion evaluation

Houston Texans star wide receiver Nico Collins left Monday night's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium for a concussion evaluation.

Collins walked to the sideline and was carted to the locker room for further evaluation, and he was ruled out halfway through the fourth quarter. Collins took a hard fall with 1 minute, 25 seconds remaining in the third quarter after an incomplete pass over the middle from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Collins finished the game with three catches for 21 yards and was mainly kept in check by Steelers defensive back Joey Porter Jr. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound wide receiver had 71 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.

Christian Kirk has been Stroud's favorite target on Monday. The wide receiver has over 100 yards receiving and one score. Six different Texans have caught a pass so far.

Houston leads Pittsburgh 17-6 in the fourth quarter of the wild-card matchup in Pittsburgh.