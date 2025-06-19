Nick Bonino joining Pittsburgh Penguins coaching staff

Former Pittsburgh Penguins player Nick Bonino is hanging up his skates and coming back to the organization as a member of the coaching staff.

Bonino, 37, was playing professionally overseas in Slovenia and announced he was retiring to join the coaching staff of new Penguins head coach Dan Muse.

"I just wanted to officially announce I'll be retiring from professional hockey," Bonino said in a video recorded and posted to social media. "I had a really unique opportunity to coach the Pittsburgh Penguins, something we thought was the best move for our family at this time."

Bonino spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons with the Penguins and won two Stanley Cup titles while playing in Pittsburgh as a member of the infamous 'HBK Line' alongside Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel.

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2017, Bonino left the organization as a free agent and spent several years playing for the Nashville Predators before playing in Minnesota, San Jose, a brief stint back in Pittsburgh, and in New York with the Rangers.

It's unclear what role on Muse's coaching staff Bonino is expected to fill.