NFL Draft looking to help small businesses in Pittsburgh benefit from the large-scale event

Pittsburgh and the NFL Draft teaming up to help small business

Pittsburgh and the NFL Draft teaming up to help small business

Pittsburgh and the NFL Draft teaming up to help small business

While there is still more than a year before the NFL Draft comes to town, planning to put on an event that big takes a small army of people. For small businesses, there is a chance to cash in on this economic opportunity.

According to the NFL, the idea is to get these small businesses in on the NFL draft so that once the draft weekend is done, they can reap the benefits, hopefully for years to come.

The NFL Draft Source program opened up its application process Tuesday for small businesses in a 10-county region, including Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Armstrong, Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette, Indiana, and Greene.

"All voices are at the table to make this the best event Pittsburgh has ever hosted and the world has ever watched," VisitPITTSBURGH president and CEO Jerad Bachar said.

To support crowds estimated to be anywhere from 500,000-750,000 people, there's a wide range of jobs needed. The NFL is looking for businesses in food service, event promotion, consulting, construction, and security, among other areas.

"It is a wide range of needs we have. Just how large-scale this event is," NFL senior director of diversity and inclusion Belynda Gardner said.

While the NFL says all small businesses should apply, they are encouraging businesses that meet the following criteria to apply. Be a certified diverse business, provide a service or product requested in the draft, and have been operating since April of 2023.

"We're really hoping to get them in early. To know who they are and find out how we can work with them to find out how we can help them grow," NFL draft source lead Myisha Boyce said.

Applications are open until May 7th. Businesses should find out if they got the job in June. Detroit leaders previously told KDKA that dozens of businesses were selected when they hosted the 2024 draft.

"Upwards of 60 businesses here locally to get involved with the NFL and the NFL draft," Detroit sports commission executive director Marty Dobek said.

If you're a small business and you want to get interested in looking at the guidelines and submitting a bid, here is more information.