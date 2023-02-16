New rehabilitation unit opens at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new rehabilitation unit has opened at UPMC Children's Hospital.

The unit is relocating from its current space at the Children's Home of Pittsburgh to the hospital's main campus.

It's for children and young adults with brain trauma, spinal injuries, and other severe nervous system disorders.

The space will offer 12 private patient rooms, state of the art gym equipment, private treatment rooms, and a family area.

"Hundreds of children, teens and young adults will benefit from our inpatient rehab unit each and every year," said Diane Hupp, President of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. "We are one of a few in the state of Pennsylvania that have such an extraordinary inpatient pediatric rehab unit."

The CHRU was recently issued a full three-year accredidation from the Commission on Accredidation of Rehabiliation Facilities.