New ranking highlights top dog breeds in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday is National Dog Day, a day to celebrate our furry friends in the best ways possible!

National Dog Day was established in 2004 to raise awareness about adopting dogs who are currently in rescue centers.

KDKA cameras stopped by a dog park in Cranberry Township and asked owners what their pups mean to them.

"[She] means everything, she's like my child. I spoil her. She is with me 24 hours a day," said owner George McCullar.

"I'll tell you what, he's probably the best thing to happen to us. He really is. He is just loving and compassionate. He's filled a lot of voids in my life," said Kathy Straka.

Rover.com says the top five dog breeds in Pittsburgh are:

Mixed Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever Goldendoodle German Shepherd

Yet, 81% of pet parents say they still would've gotten a dog, even if their top three breed choices were unavailable.