New program works to address teacher shortage in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new program called "BridgeUP" is working to address the major teacher shortage in western Pennsylvania by helping people already working in support roles in schools to get a teaching degree and certificate.

Almost 8% of teachers left the profession during the pandemic, and the number of new teacher certifications is less than a third of what it was a decade ago.

Now the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, or AIU, is enrolling paraprofessionals who already have at least an associate's degree and work in schools to get a bachelor's degree and teaching certificate in special education. The program is free for the participant, and they can work while they're doing it.

Bob Scheer, executive director of the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, explains, "That's the other barrier it eliminates. For some folks, if they want to go back to get their teaching certificate, they might have to take time off from work, do a traditional student teaching experience. And for a lot of folks, that just isn't possible. And so this allows them to meet the requirements during their work time with the school they are already working in."

The program costs schools $16,500 per person, which is significantly less than the cost of a bachelor's and teaching certificate. The program is in partnership with Bloom Board and Point Park University and is a recruitment tool for some schools to train new teachers.

For more information, go to kidsburgh.org and aiu3.net.