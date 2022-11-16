Chapel dedicated to Tree of Life victims to open in Shaler

Chapel dedicated to Tree of Life victims to open in Shaler

Chapel dedicated to Tree of Life victims to open in Shaler

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a new place where people can reflect on the 2018 Tree of Live shooting.

New Light Memorial Chapel in Shaler is located at New Light Cemetery. The chapel and cemetery are dedicated to the victims of the Tree of Life Shooting, including the three who were members of the New Light Congregation: Richard Gottfried, Daniel Stein and Melvin Wax.

"This is something that will live on until the end of time," said Barbara Caplan, co-president of New Light Congregation. "It's here as a memorial dedicated to all those lives lost."

The chapel features unique stained glass windows based on the reading that was scheduled for the morning of the shooting. It also features a history of the New Light Congregation.

The chapel opens to the public on Thursday by appointment.