Pittsburgh-area woman donates liver to coworker's mom: "How could I not?"

A New Kensington woman in need of a liver transplant found a living donor in an unexpected source: her daughter's coworker.

Without really knowing the recipient, the donor knew the pain the family was going through and wanted to help in the most selfless way possible.

Jaylynne Kemerly and Dr. Brianna Bayer are now forever connected.

"We're liver buddies," Bayer laughed.

Kemerly was diagnosed with a liver disease in 2007 that slowly damages the liver. She says in the past couple of years, between the pain, iron transfusions, blood transfusions and stomach bleeding, her quality of life became miserable.

"I was spending more time at a hospital, or I was in bed," Kemerly remembered.

Her daughter works with Bayer at an AHN facility in Cheswick.

"I know how close they are, so I had a firsthand seat to watching through her daughter's eyes the decline in her health and how hard that was on her and her family," Bayer said.

After Kemerly got on the transplant list and found out no family members were a match, Bayer stepped up while living a busy life as a doctor with four kids.

"My thought was just 'how could you not?' How could you not take that chance to help somebody?" Bayer said.

Kemerly and Bayer matched and after a bout with cancer, Kemerly was able to get her transplant on Aug. 11 last year at Allegheny General Hospital. Surgeons took about two-thirds of Bayer's liver.

"She's a wonderful person. She's my miracle," Kemerly said.

Now more than six months later, both are doing fine. Kemerly's body has accepted the transplant and Bayer's liver grew back. While Bayer is humble, saying she was just trying to help someone, Kemerly is beyond grateful for a new chance in life.

"She gave me more time with my husband and family, my grandkids. I'm so thankful," Kemerly said.

"What more could you ask for? And what greater gift could you give somebody?" Bayer said.

"I may not be standing here without her," Kemerly replied.

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, more than 100,000 people in this country are on the transplant list.