New Kensington neighbors concerned after sewer project turns into sinkhole big enough to swallow car

Sewer project in New Kensington turns into sinkhole big enough to swallow car

What started as a sewer project in New Kensington months ago has turned into a gaping sinkhole large enough to swallow a car.

This huge sinkhole was once the size of a small pothole. But over time, neighbors say it grew. Now they're worried about kids and animals falling in.

"It's really deep. They could get killed," said Beth Carswell.

Carswell lives near the large hole in New Kensington. She says when her neighbor's construction project went south, the city initially stepped in and placed a steel plate over the hole, but now that it's grown exponentially, she says she hasn't seen anyone.

"Now like even a car can fit through it. It's smelling," Carswell said.

"Kids would ride their bikes back there. It's dangerous for them to even go back there," Carswell added.

Robin Brusic's driveway backs right up to the sinkhole. She says in addition to the smell, garbage isn't being picked up and now rodents are running rampant.

"The garbage truck can't come down here. It's to the point where like we're going to have to find places to park, which is already hard because it's all street parking for the most part because we can't even get into our driveway," Brusic said.

Residents are now being asked to place their trash in the front yard, which for Brusic is an added headache because it's already in the alley.

"It's getting mustier and smellier and I'm worried it will cause, I don't know, environmental air quality issues," Brusic said.

"It smells worse than dirty dishwater that's been there for days. There is trash in the hole now, probably rotten food at this point being soaked in there," Brusic added.

KDKA-TV put a call into the city engineer for a progress update but didn't hear back by airtime.