Man shot multiple times in New Kensington

Man flown to hospital after shooting in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was flown to the hospital after he was shot multiple times in New Kensington.

Police were called to Leishman Avenue around 7:45 Tuesday night for shots fired, the Westmoreland County district attorney said.

Investigators learned a man had been shot and taken to a hospital in Natrona Heights. He was later flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh and is in stable condition, the DA said.

Westmoreland County detectives and the forensics team were called to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-339-7533 or detectives at 724-830-3949.