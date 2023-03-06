New Kensington set to hold second annual Restaurant Ramble

New Kensington set to hold second annual Restaurant Ramble

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Later this month, New Kensington is set to hold its second annual Restaurant Ramble.

Ten of the city's downtown eateries will be showcasing their best food and drinks on March 25.

You'll be able to walk around downtown while trying sample foods and drinks from the participating restaurants.

Tickets cost $35 and won't be sold the day of the event.

You can purchase tickets until March 17. To buy tickets, click here.