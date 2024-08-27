Kelce brothers reach "New Heights" podcast deal with Amazon's Wondery

Philadelphia schools dismiss early due to heat; breaking down hot weather alerts | Digital Brief Philadelphia schools dismiss early due to heat; breaking down hot weather alerts | Digital Brief 03:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast is soaring to "New Heights." The Kelce Brothers reached a contract with Amazon's Wondery, which gives the podcast network exclusive advertising sales and distribution rights.

According to Variety, the deal is worth more than $100 million for three years.

According to a press release, new episodes of "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" will be available early and ad-free on Wondery+. The podcast will still be available on other podcast services.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights," the Kelce brothers said in a statement. "We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 — see you soon, 92%ers!"

New episodes of "New Heights" return on Wednesday.

Jason Kelce officially retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in March, giving Birds fans one more 40-plus-minute-long emotional speech.

Still, the future Hall of Fame center was seen around the NovaCare Complex during training camp. In August, his former offensive linemate Landon Dickerson joked, "He just won't go home, man."

Kelce is slimming down in retirement as he prepares for his next professional role: TV analyst. Kelce will be a part of ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" broadcast team.

Travis Kelce — also known as Taylor Swift's boyfriend — is entering his 11th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.