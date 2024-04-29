Philadelphia Eagles great Jason Kelce to join ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles great Jason Kelce is heading to Monday Night Football, CBS Sports reported on Monday. Kelce is expected to join ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" as an analyst this season.

Multiple networks reportedly showed interest in hiring Kelce, according to The Athletic.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to ESPN, which did not confirm or deny the report.

Kelce announced his retirement from the Eagles after 13 seasons in March. He co-hosts the popular "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast with his brother Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and Taylor Swift's boyfriend) Travis Kelce.

Amazon followed Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, around during the 2022 season for a documentary titled "Kelce," released on Prime Video.

Last season during Philadelphia's bye week, Jason Kelce appeared on Amazon's broadcast as a guest analyst on Thursday Night Football for a game between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

This past April, Jason Kelce and his former linemate Lane Johnson — and their green luchador masks — helped Rey Mysterio beat his son "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Before Jason Kelce hits the booth for ESPN in the fall, he'll once again celebrity bartend at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. It's the fourth straight year the recently retired Eagles center will celebrity bartend to raise money for the foundation.

The NFL schedule has yet to be released, but Jason Kelce will likely have the opportunity to be on "Monday Night Countdown" before Eagles games this upcoming season.