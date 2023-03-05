Watch CBS News
New Hazlett Theater hosting 'The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardobe'

By Kristine Sorensen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A classic novel for young people is coming to life on the stage! 

Prime Stage is putting on a performance of "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe" a story where children step through a magical wardrobe and discover an enchanted wintry kingdom. 

It's taking place at the New Hazlett Theater on the North Side this weekend and next. 

There will also be a sensory-friendly show on March 11. 

Tickets are available for purchase at this link

