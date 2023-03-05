New Hazlett Theater hosting 'The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardobe'

The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardobe coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A classic novel for young people is coming to life on the stage!

Prime Stage is putting on a performance of "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe" a story where children step through a magical wardrobe and discover an enchanted wintry kingdom.

It's taking place at the New Hazlett Theater on the North Side this weekend and next.

There will also be a sensory-friendly show on March 11.

Tickets are available for purchase at this link.