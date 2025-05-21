New Florence votes to allow alcohol sales in the borough

New Florence residents vote to approve alcohol sales throughout the borough

New Florence residents voted to approve alcohol sales in the borough — something that hasn't been allowed since the 1930s.

"Oh, we were all so excited," said Becky Ritchey, who has owned C&T Pizza for over 25 years.

Ritchey is stoked that she'll be able to have alcohol alongside the sodas and the lottery machines.

"They would say, 'OK I got my pizza, where's my beer?'" Ritchey said. "Well, we don't have any. It's a dry town."

About 64% of New Florence voters said yes to allowing alcohol sales Tuesday. That's 70 of 109 total votes.

"There was a few that were unsure of the idea," Ritchey said.

Council President Jason Beatty was concerned about low turnout. That was a problem when people in New Florence tried it in the 80s.

"It lost by single-digit votes because nobody came out to vote in the primary," Beatty said.

New Florence was one of four partial or completely dry municipalities in Westmoreland County. It now leaves the boroughs of Hunter and Madison, along with Washington Township.

"It just needed to happen," Beatty said.

Beatty said he thinks the passed referendum is good for bringing revenue and events to the community.

"Say the fire department would have a car show — they would be able to get a special occasion license from the LCB," Beatty said.

For Ritchey, she's excited at the chance this presents.

"It's gonna bring a lot more people to the area just to get beer and pizza," Ritchey said.