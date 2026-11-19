Three new dinosaurs are coming to Pittsburgh.

An adult sauropod nicknamed Daisy and two juveniles, Lucky and Lucy, were discovered together in approximately 150-million-year-old rocks in Wyoming. Now they're headed to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History through decades-long loans from Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin.

There's a lot of work to be done on the trio, and much of the process of uncovering, preserving and studying fossils usually happens behind the scenes. But a $5 million gift will establish a new fossil preparation laboratory visible to the public where visitors can watch scientific discovery as it unfolds.

The donation will also support research into the fossils, including the study of "exceptionally rare" fossilized skin samples to help scientists better understand these long-necked, plant-eating giants that once walked the Earth.

"This partnership presents an extraordinary opportunity to bring the public directly into the practice of science," Carnegie Museum of Natural History Director Dr. Carey Scheide Miller said in a press release from Griffin Catalyst, Griffin's philanthropic initiative. "Through the generosity of Mr. Griffin, visitors will be able to witness that work as it happens—from fossil preparation and conservation to research and discovery—while helping us deepen our understanding of some of the most remarkable dinosaurs ever found."

Carnegie Mellon University recently received a $3 billion donation from Griffin, mostly to help build a new campus in Miami, Florida. It's the largest gift ever by an individual in the history of higher education.

"Daisy, Lucky, and Lucy offer an extraordinary window into our planet's history," Griffin said in a statement. "I am proud to partner with Carnegie Museum of Natural History to share these remarkable dinosaurs with the public and give visitors a front-row seat to the work of paleontologists. I hope these experiences spark curiosity and inspire the next generation of scientists."