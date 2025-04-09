Two Beaver County school districts in talks to share one superintendent

Two Beaver County school districts with shrinking enrollments and tight budgets are in talks to try to save money by sharing one superintendent.

It's been done in other states, including in Mercer County in Pennsylvania.

Just 2.2 miles separate the New Brighton and Rochester area school districts.

"People get tired of hearing us say that to one another. But we're very close," New Brighton superintendent Joe Guarino said.

The two districts have one goal right now — to get better together with one superintendent.

Rochester superintendent Jane Bovalino is retiring after next school year, so they're talking about what it would be like to share Guarino.

He thinks this will open the door to more opportunities in the classroom and community.

Guarino said their districts are so much alike.

"Our demographics are very similar. Our kids, we joke, are already playing Little League and football and soccer and everything else together. So, our communities know one another," he said.

They're also similar in size. New Brighton has about 1,200 Students and Rochester has just over 700.

And they've faced the same struggles, including budget constraints.

"We have a declining population, as much of Beaver County does. We have a declining student enrollment. Right now, if you were to look at us today combined, our student enrollment combined is smaller than New Brighton alone was 25 years ago," Guarino said.

They estimate each district could save close to $350,000 over 5 years by sharing a superintendent.

"You are taking what is historically a job done by two people, two salaries to benefits, packages, all of that, and you're doing it with one person," he said.

Guarino sees two immediate impacts.

"It's less that we have to ask from our local tax base and our local homeowners and families. But second, it's money that we can reinvest in our buildings. It might be classes. It might be extracurriculars," Guarino said.

They hope sharing resources and writing a new chapter for their students and communities will lead to more educational opportunities and sharing in the long term.

"How can we now look at other aspects that we can share? Technology, facilities, and business department. Classes among our schools. So, it's kind of the first step in what we hope will be more," Guarino said.

They held the first of two town hall meetings on Monday at New Brighton's auditorium. Guarino said people asked questions about how one person would balance double responsibilities.. And how they could reinvest in the students.

The next town hall will be on April 24th at 6 pm at Rochester's auditorium.

Each school board picked a committee of about 3 members who are gathering questions, concerns, and topics to chew over before both school boards take a vote.

Guarino said the hope is that both school boards can vote on a contract in August ,then both superintendents would spend the school year working on a smooth transition.