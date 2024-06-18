Netflix House to bring TV shows to life at the King of Prussia Mall

"Netflix House" coming to Philadelphia region in 2025 "Netflix House" coming to Philadelphia region in 2025 00:26

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – From seeing it on screen to being in the scene – stepping into your favorite Netflix show may soon be a reality. It's all possible because of an experience called "Netflix House" that is set to come to King of Prussia in 2025.

Netflix describes its new house as an experimental entertainment venue where people can explore stories and characters beyond the screen. This includes fan favorites like Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things and Squid Game.

"At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings," said Marian Lee, Netflix's chief marketing officer.

Netflix gave examples of what to expect including dancing through a replica of the Bridgerton set and pretending to fight for your life in the Glass Bridge challenge from Squid Game.

According to Upper Merion Township supervisor Greg Waks, the board of supervisors approved Netflix House's conditional use application in April. Waks said it will occupy the former Lord & Taylor building at the mall.

Netflix said it chose to place the first locations at the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania and Galleria Dallas in Texas because they are part of popular shopping centers. The locations are each expected to occupy more than 100,000 square feet.

The experience is expected to operate year-round.