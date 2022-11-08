Watch CBS News
Nestlé issues recall for tubs of cookie dough due to possible plastic contamination

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nestlé is recalling three batches of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough because the tubs may contain soft plastic film.

The batches were produced in the first three days of August and distributed to retailers across the United States.

The recalled tubs have three batch codes.

  • 22135554RR
  • 22145554RR
  • 22155554RR  

As well as these Best By Dates.

  • 1/28/2023
  • 1/29/2023
  • 1/30/2023  

There have been no reports of illness or injuries, but if you some at home, you can return it for a full refund.

For more information on this recall, visit the FDA's website here.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 4:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

