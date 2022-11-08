Nestlé issues recall for tubs of cookie dough due to possible plastic contamination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nestlé is recalling three batches of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough because the tubs may contain soft plastic film.

The batches were produced in the first three days of August and distributed to retailers across the United States.

The recalled tubs have three batch codes.

22135554RR

22145554RR

22155554RR

As well as these Best By Dates.

1/28/2023

1/29/2023

1/30/2023

There have been no reports of illness or injuries, but if you some at home, you can return it for a full refund.

For more information on this recall, visit the FDA's website here.