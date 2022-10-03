Watch CBS News
Nearly two dozen brands of cheese recalled over listeria concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Twenty different brands of cheese sold at numerous stores are being recalled over listeria concerns.

The FDA says this recall involves cheeses made by Old Europe Cheese.

It involves all of its Brie and Camembert cheeses sold across the U.S. and in Mexico at stores included Whole Foods, Safeway, and other big box stores.

So far, six states have reported illnesses.

For more information, and a full list of affected products, click here.

