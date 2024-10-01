Watch CBS News
Local News

Banners with Nazi symbols found, removed from two Pittsburgh bridges

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigating Nazi banners placed on city bridges
Pittsburgh Police investigating Nazi banners placed on city bridges 00:18

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway after police say banners with Nazi symbols and messages were found on two different Pittsburgh bridges.

Police say the banners had handwritten Nazi symbols and messages on them and were found on Saturday morning on the West End Bridge and on the Tenth Street Bridge.

screenshot-2024-10-01-000956.png
Pittsburgh Police say that banners with Nazi signs were found on the West End Bridge and the Tenth Street Bridge over the weekend. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

Police say both signs were removed, documented, and secured as evidence as the investigation into their discovery is ongoing. 

According to police, neither sign had any specific threats towards any individuals or groups.

Anyone with information about the banners or the people responsible for placing them on the bridges is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Headquarters at 412-323-7800. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.