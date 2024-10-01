Banners with Nazi symbols found, removed from two Pittsburgh bridges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway after police say banners with Nazi symbols and messages were found on two different Pittsburgh bridges.

Police say the banners had handwritten Nazi symbols and messages on them and were found on Saturday morning on the West End Bridge and on the Tenth Street Bridge.

Pittsburgh Police say that banners with Nazi signs were found on the West End Bridge and the Tenth Street Bridge over the weekend. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

Police say both signs were removed, documented, and secured as evidence as the investigation into their discovery is ongoing.

According to police, neither sign had any specific threats towards any individuals or groups.

Anyone with information about the banners or the people responsible for placing them on the bridges is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Headquarters at 412-323-7800.