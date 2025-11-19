Natrona man indicted for threatening to kill a U.S. Post Office worker

A Natrona man has been indicted on charges of threatening to murder a federal official.

According to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Thomas Dorn of Natrona was indicted by a grand jury on charges of communicating interstate threats and threatening to assault and murder a federal official.

The indictment states that in October, Dorn called one of the victims and left voicemail messages that detailed threats to both injure and kill the victim and others. About 10 days later, he then threatened to shoot the mail carrier and then go shoot up the post office where they worked.

Then, on October 28, the FBI filed a criminal complaint against Dorn and took him into custody at his home. During a hearing, a federal judge determined that Dorn was a danger to the community, and he was detained pending trial.

As part of the indictment, Dorn would have certain property seized by the FBI. That led to the FBI taking 11 guns, suppressors, scopes, magazines, and various ammunition from his home.

Along with the FBI, the United States Marshals Service, and Harrison Township police helped with the investigation.

A trial date for Dorn has not been announced.