Penguins hatched at National Aviary join colony with new names

The African penguin chicks that hatched at the National Aviary have new names, and they're ready to join the colony.

The aviary revealed the penguins' names on Monday, sharing photos of the adorable siblings waddling around their new home.

The oldest sibling's name is Oswald. It was picked by the family of aviary manager Kevin Fonner. The inspiration comes from the 1992 film "Batman Returns," starring Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton. In that movie, the Penguin's real name is Oswald Cobblepot.

The younger sibling, a girl, was named Nora in honor of senior director Gina Grone's daughter.

Oswald and Nora hatched back in February. They're the 11th and 12th chicks fledged by parents Bette and Sidney.

The juvenile African penguin chicks that hatched at the National Aviary in February of 2025 have joined the Penguin Point colony. (Photo: Britta Moletz)

Joining the Penguin Point colony

Chris Gaus, the aviary's assistant manager of animal care, said staff members took a unique approach towards getting Oswald and Nora ready to join Penguin Point.

"In addition to having them interact with their penguin parents, we created an opportunity for the young siblings to slowly acclimate to being in social settings as potential future Animal Ambassadors, while also educating thousands of guests during exclusive Chick Talks this past Spring. After witnessing their comfort levels around others and confirming that they could successfully feed on their own, we knew they were ready to make their official public debut with the colony!" Gaus said.

The National Aviary's African penguin colony lives in the Penguin Point habitat. They're a temperate species comfortable in a wide range of temperatures, making them well-suited for Pittsburgh's weather.

How the siblings help penguin conservation

The aviary says Oswald and Nora's presence in the Penguin Point colony is an exciting step towards saving the critically endangered species from the brink of extinction.

The National Aviary is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, meaning the members of Penguin Point play an important role in helping their species rebound and keeping the genetic lines of those in zoos strong, diverse and healthy.