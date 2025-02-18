National Aviary gets 7 new species

Seven new species are getting a home at the National Aviary, and most of them aren't birds.

The Carnegie Museum of Natural History recently ended its animal ambassador program after a 10-year run, and the National Aviary said it's "a natural fit" for it to take over care for many of the ambassadors.

The new additions include four-toed hedgehogs Doris and Betty and striped skunks Gouda and Pepper Jack. There's also a Jackson's three-horned chameleon named Waldo, a blue-tongued skink named Bluey, a New Guinea blue-tongued skink named Miley and a central Asian tortoise named Natasha. Jon Snow the African pied crow and She-ra the American Kestrel will also join the crew.

The aviary says it's already home to more than 500 animals, and the new species highlight the importance of biodiversity in shared ecosystems.

"We are beyond thrilled for this recent partnership with the Carnegie Museum and are honored to give ten of their beloved Animal Ambassadors a home with our flock!" Cathy Schlott, director of animal programs and experiences, said in a news release. "We are committed to providing them with the utmost care and are excited for the additional educational opportunities they will allow us to offer to guests."