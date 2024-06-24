National Association of Women in Construction hosts summer camp for high school girls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Construction has the highest industry average hourly earnings for all workers with less than a bachelor's degree, which is about $27 per hour. However, women only make up about 10% of the construction industry right now.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, there are currently 380,000 open jobs in the construction industry, and if more women entered and stayed in construction, there could be enough workers to fill existing job openings.

It's no secret that women working in construction shouldn't be a novelty, but now, a weeklong construction camp for girls hopes to change that.

"Oh my gosh, the energy, it's really exciting," said Rachel Hienz, Apprenticeship Instructor for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. "It is the, 'If you can see it, you can be it,' because I had myself talked out of this."

Twenty-one girls, ages 13 to 18, gathered on Pittsburgh's South Side at the IBEW Local 5 Joint Apprenticeship Training Center to experience most aspects of the construction industry, from electrical work to bricklaying, architectural work to engineering, and more.

"It's going to be fun to actually see how everything's done and be on the job site," said summer camp participant Lily Brown.

Every one of them will learn from women succeeding in those fields, like PCC Apprentice Danielle Mann.

"I hope it motivates them because it's a really good industry. It's great pay, great benefits, and you're going to get a lot out of it," said Mann.

If anything, these girls get inspiration, and that's why the Pittsburgh chapter of National Association of Women in Construction has hosted this event for the last two years.

"I love meeting new people. I think it so fun seeing other people's experience with things," soon-to-be eighth grader and participant Emma Morgan said.

It's a summer experience full of bright futures for girls who can be women working in construction.

Everything for this camp was provided for these girls for free, and if you missed this year's camp, there will be one next year.

More information can be found on their website.