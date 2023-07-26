Nasal swab test could be breakthrough for children with suspected sinus infections

Test could be breakthrough for children with suspected sinus infections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A nasal swab test could be a breakthrough for children with suspected sinus infections.

The test could tell parents whether their child needs antibiotics for their sinus infection or not.

Melissa Gladde lives in Butler City with her three kids, and she remembers the back-to-back sick days well.

"It's always something," Gladde said. "You just have to do what you think is best for your child."

She's very familiar with the congestion, running nose, difficulty breathing and discomfort. It's called sinusitis, and five million kids a year get antibiotics for it, even though only half see any relief.

"I really don't like my kids to be on antibiotics," she said. "Only if it's necessary."

A new study out from UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh can ease her worries. It's a nasal swab test that checks for three types of bacteria with sinusitis.

Based on the results, doctors can tell if the antibiotics will work or not work. They tested it on 500 kids across the United States. Kids with positive swab results for the bacteria responded positively to antibiotics, and the antibiotics didn't help kids with negative swab results as much.

"I would allow my kids to get that swab because it would save time," Gladde said.

But there are still some hurdles to clear first. They need to figure out how to roll out the nasal testing in a clinic.

Also, like a covid test, it could take several days to get results. And it's hard for family doctor's offices to order and manage these test results.