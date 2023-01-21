NASA scientists identify areas where sun bursts are more likely to occur

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A team of NASA scientists have found new clues that could help predict when and where the sun's next flare might explode.

Researchers identified small signals in the upper layers of the solar atmosphere, called the corona, that can help identify which regions of the sun are more likely to produce energetic bursts of light and particles.

They found that above the regions about to flare, the corona produced small-scale flashes, like small sparklers before the big fireworks.

The research could eventually help improve predictions of flares and space weather storms.

Space weather can affect the earth in many ways, producing auroras, endangering astronauts, disrupting radio communications, and even causing large electrical blackouts.