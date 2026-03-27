Naked woman attacks people in Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle, police say

A woman is facing charges after police said she took off her clothes and attacked people in a Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle.

According to the criminal complaint, the White Oak Police Department got a call on Thursday about an "irate" woman who had taken of all her clothes and was throwing items around the Giant Eagle on Lincoln Way.

Police said security footage from the store shows customers staring and retreating before 53-year-old Tammy Canut of North Huntingdon walks into the frame naked. Police said an employee tried to intervene before she attacked him, and then, on her way out, she attacked a customer.

Canut was caught on cell phone video screaming and throwing things. Police said Canut hit the employee and then scratched the customer in the face and bit her hand, leaving a puncture wound.

When police arrived on scene, they said they found Canut naked as parents tried to cover their children's eyes.

"Officers could observe a store display in disarray and damaged and items scattered about the store," police wrote in the criminal complaint. "Officers also observed numerous children in the store whose parents were trying to shield their eyes from Canut who was nude."

During the incident, Canut had a dog in a stroller with her. Sable Kennel, a dog rescue out of McKeesport, said the Westie is in good health. The rescue needs a relative of Canut to come and get the dog.

Canut is facing several charges, including simple assault, indecent assault, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Customers on Friday said they were shocked to hear about what happened.

"I hope she gets the help that she needs. You just can't get involved when those things happen," said customer Mary Sutton.