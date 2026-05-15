Murrysville Medic One employee charged for allegedly accessing child pornography on work computer

A Murrysville Medic One employee is now facing multiple felony charges after being accused of accessing and storing child sexual abuse material on a work computer.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, 31-year-old Gregory Kelley was arrested and charged this week following an investigation.

The investigation into the full-time wheelchair van driver for Murrysville Medic One began after a coworker opened a Google Chrome browser on the work computer used for charting, incident reports, and other duties to find that Kelley's email account was still logged in. That coworker observed files that contained child sexual abuse material and reported it to the company.

When investigators looked into the files, they determined that they include both child sexual abuse materials as well as AI-generated child sexual abuse materials.

"This conduct is deeply disturbing as it involves someone who is supposed to be helping children and adults in their community," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said. "Anyone who exploits and victimizes children in this manner will be pursued aggressively and can expect to be held accountable."

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office Child Predator Section and the Murrysville Police Department cooperated with one another during the investigation.

Kelley had his bail set at $75,000, and he will have a preliminary hearing on May 26.