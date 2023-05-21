Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County conducting system upgrades on Monday

Upgrades to the water system planned in Westmoreland County

Upgrades to the water system planned in Westmoreland County

IRWIN (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County will be performing a system upgrade that could affect some customers' water.

It'll start around 8 a.m. and the following areas will be affected:

Brush Hill Road from Route 993 to Pennsylvania Avenue

Wyandotte Street to Scull Road

Pennsylvania Avenue from Brush Hill Road to Harding Street

There will be a water buffalo provided in the parking lot of JB's Bright Beginnings in Irwin.

The work is expected to last six to eight hours.

During that time you may experience low to no water pressure.