Watch CBS News
Local News

Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County conducting system upgrades on Monday

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Upgrades to the water system planned in Westmoreland County
Upgrades to the water system planned in Westmoreland County 00:35

IRWIN (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County will be performing a system upgrade that could affect some customers' water. 

It'll start around 8 a.m. and the following areas will be affected: 

  • Brush Hill Road from Route 993 to Pennsylvania Avenue
  • Wyandotte Street to Scull Road 
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from Brush Hill Road to Harding Street

There will be a water buffalo provided in the parking lot of JB's Bright Beginnings in Irwin. 

The work is expected to last six to eight hours. 

During that time you may experience low to no water pressure. 

First published on May 21, 2023 / 7:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.