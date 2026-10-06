Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Munhall

A woman was killed on Tuesday after she was struck by a vehicle in Munhall, Allegheny County police said.

County 911 was notified around 11:22 a.m. of a vehicle-pedestrian crash at the intersection of East Eighth Avenue and Dickson Street, according to police.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been made public.

Preliminary information suggests a white Jeep Cherokee turned onto East Eighth Avenue from Dickson Street when it struck the woman, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.